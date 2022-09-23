‘Why Not Get Into Specifics?’: Doocy, Jean-Pierre Spar On Abortion Limits

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy repeatedly pressed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at Friday’s briefing on imposing any limits on abortion.

Doocy asked the press secretary at what point does President Joe Biden support imposing a limitation on abortion. The White House has repeatedly criticized the proposed 15 week abortion limit brought forth by Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, falsely accusing it of being a complete ban on the procedure.

Jean-Pierre told Doocy that Republicans are calling for a “national ban” that will put women’s health at risk.

“Your position on his [Graham’s] plan is clear, 15 weeks is unacceptable,” Doocy said.

“I was speaking directly to what Republicans are trying to do,” she said. “They are calling for a national ban which takes us backwards—”

“A limit of 15 weeks, right?” Doocy repeated.

“It’s a national ban which will take us backwards and will put at risk the health of women,” she finished. “And here’s the thing about this, Peter, it’s not just national ban on abortion. We’re talking about privacy, we’re talking about contraception, we’re talking about marriage. That is what extreme Republican officials are trying to do. That’s what we’re speaking to. I’m not going to get into specifics here, I’m just going to lay out what they have said that they’re going to.” (RELATED: Jean-Pierre Falsely Tells ‘The View’ That Abortion Will Be ‘Completely Banned’ Under Sen. Graham’s Proposal)

Doocy asked why the White House will not get into specifics on their abortion stance, pressing her to answer at which point in the pregnancy the administration supports limiting the procedure. Jean-Pierre then began talking about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the Republican’s views on abortion.

“I’m not asking about Kevin McCarthy, I’m asking about Joe Biden and his position on abortion,” Doocy interjected. “How many weeks?”

“Peter, I’m answering your question. What Republicans are trying to do is take us backwards. They’re trying to take away the rights and freedoms of Americans. That’s what we’re calling out and that’s what we’re going to continue to call out. House Republicans oppose a pharmacy bill that would deny women essential medications as of September, 166 House Republicans have signed onto a heartbeat bill that would decide abortion at the federal level, even though 28 of those members have since said decisions on abortion should be left to the state.”

She then said that a Republican Attorney General of Michigan Matt DePerno called for a ban on contraception, though he only recently expressed his support for banning Plan B and compared it to fentanyl. She said the Republican agenda on abortion and privacy rights are extreme and out of touch with the majority of America.

“We are all covering the Republican plan but why can’t you say how many weeks, why can’t you say?” Doocy asked.

“I answered your question,” she said.

“You did not answer my question, Karine,” he said. “Why can’t you say?”

“I did, I did” she continued.

Biden recently said that Graham’s proposed legislation is more restrictive than the Catholic Church however, the church does not support abortion under any circumstance. The South Carolina senator’s proposal provides exceptions for rape and incest and allows for abortion to remain legal before 15 weeks.

All Senate Democrats, except for West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, attempted to pass legislation in May that intended to end bans on partial-birth and sex selective abortions. It also would have ended requirements that women be presented with an ultrasound before undergoing the procedure.