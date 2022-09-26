‘Good For Her’: Kayleigh McEnany Praises Jen Psaki’s Advice To Democrats

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany praised her successor Jen Psaki on Fox News on Monday for admitting that President Joe Biden remains unpopular with a large portion of Americans.

McEnany applauded Psaki for her remarks on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday, where she said Democrats will not win the midterm elections if it is a “referendum on the president.” The former Biden press secretary instead advised that Democrats focus on and emphasize the “extreme” candidates and leaders in the Republican Party, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, in order to see victories in November.

“Jen Psaki’s exactly right. You don’t hear me say that often but good for her for giving this really sober, clear-eyed assessment to her party. If it’s a referendum on President Biden, Democrats lose. She went on in that clip to say a weak kind of Achilles-heel for my party is crime and the immediate question I had was did you tell your boss that because Jen Psaki’s not a policy maker but she does have access to the president. She did have access for a year-and-a-half,” McEnany said. “She still would presumably especially if she had Oval Office walk-in privileges.”

McEnany then speculated that Psaki may have advised the president to address the nation on crime since it took Biden six months to publicly address crime as an issue. (RELATED: ‘A F*cking Assassin’: Joe Rogan Accuses Psaki Of Lying, Compares Kayleigh McEnany To Michael Jordan)

During the “Meet the Press” segment, Psaki said that crime is “one of the biggest vulnerabilities” for Democrats in a handful of midterm elections this upcoming November. Psaki specifically mentioned the Pennsylvania Senate race between Democratic candidate John Fetterman and his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, in which Republicans have largely focused on Fetterman’s so-called “soft on crime” record.

Psaki’s statement followed Biden’s approval ratings reaching historic lows in multiple polls throughout the majority of his presidency. An ABC/Washington Post poll released Sunday found the president’s approval ratings sinking below 40%, with 39% approving of his job performance and 53% disapproving.