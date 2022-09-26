Star Wars Composer And Disney CEO Get Last Knighthoods Bestowed By Queen Elizabeth II

“Star Wars” composer John Williams and former Disney CEO Bob Iger, both Americans, are the last honorary knights approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II, BBC reported.

Iger, 71, was recognized for contributing to U.K./U.S. relations, according to BBC. Williams, 91, is widely recognized as one of the world’s greatest film composers and has won five Oscars during his career. He has composed music for “Jaws,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Jurassic Park,” “Schindler’s List” and the “Indiana Jones” and “Harry Potter” films, among others.

And special congratulations to John Williams. It is an honor for me to join him as an Honorary Knight! I have always been in awe of his work. May the force be with him!https://t.co/JZPaqbhudO — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) September 24, 2022

The two were the last to be honored before the monarch died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (RELATED: ‘Last Living Link To A Truly Great Britain’: Tucker Reflects On Queen Elizabeth And Her Bygone Empire)

Both receive the title of KBE, Knight Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. The KBE is given to a non-Briton who has contributed to positive relations between Britain and their own country.

“It is one of the great honors of my life to have the honorary Knight of the British Empire conferred on me by Queen Elizabeth II before she passed,” Iger tweeted. “I have great affection for the people of the UK & have always appreciated and been inspired by their extraordinary contributions.”