Dog Discovers Baby Abandoned In Strangers’ Shed In Texas, Father Charged

A Texas couple found an abandoned, bruised baby in a shed outside their Livingston home Saturday morning after their dog kept barking, ABC 13 reported.

“I went and opened the door, and the baby was looking up at me,” homeowner John McClain told ABC 13. (RELATED: 3-Month-Old Baby And 2-Year-Old Found Abandoned Near The Border)

A baby girl was rescued by a Livingston family after she was abandoned in their shed. The real hero of the story? Archie the dog: https://t.co/ytPgVbJj5o pic.twitter.com/yQYAAFnFH0 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) September 26, 2022

“I turned around and told my wife, ‘Call 911. There’s a baby in there.’ She was like, ‘Huh?’ She said, ‘What are you talking about?’” McClain added. “I told her, ‘Call 911.’”

The baby’s father allegedly left his daughter in the shed before stealing a car on Sept. 24, ABC 13 reported. Livingston Police Department charged him with felony injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, felony child endangerment/abandonment, and felony vehicle theft. He is in Polk County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

“I’m a mom, you know, and how could someone just leave a baby?” McClain’s wife Katharine said.

At 3:30 a.m. Union Pacific Railroad called the police in Lincoln, Texas reporting that a train had possibly hit someone on the tracks, according to ABC 13. While no one was ever found after a search, police did discover a pair of pants, a mobile phone, and boots.

Four hours later, a caller said someone stole his car from his home. He also gave a description of the thief, who was not wearing pants.

The McClains called the police when they heard a loud noise. Surveillance footage shows the same suspect trying to break into their son’s trucks before stealing their neighbor’s car. Later that morning at 9:30 a.m., the baby girl was discovered in the shed due to the McClain’s barking dog.

Local officials claim the father, identified only as “Guynes,” admitted to leaving the girl, but could not recall where, ABC13 reported.

The baby’s mother thanked the McClain’s who found her 8-month old daughter and said she has never been concerned about her daughter’s safety with her father, ABC 13 reported. She claimed that Guynes had a criminal record but was otherwise “a loving father.”

The baby girl is recovering in the hospital and has a cast on her leg, ABC 13 reported.