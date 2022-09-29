Kamala Says US Has ‘Strong And Enduring’ Alliance With The ‘Republic Of North Korea’ During DMZ Visit

Vice President Kamala Harris mistakenly said Thursday the U.S. is strongly allied with the dictatorship of North Korea during a speech at the Korean Peninsula’s Demilitarized Zone.

Harris is making the four day trip to express support for South Korea’s demilitarized zone following missile tests recently carried out by their North Korean neighbors.

“The United States shares a very important relationship which is an alliance with the republic of North Korea,” Harris said during her speech. (RELATED: Conservatives Mock VP Harris For Introduction At Disability Summit)

WATCH:

Kamala Harris goes gaffe for gaffe with Biden. “The United States shares a very important relationship which is an alliance with the republic of North Korea.” pic.twitter.com/8LInnss4nA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 29, 2022

“I cannot state enough that the commitment of the United States to the defense of the Republic of Korea is iron-clad, and that we will do everything in our power to ensure that it has meaning in every way that the words suggest,” the vice president went on to say during the press conference. Harris also called North Korea’s missile tests “destabilizing the peace and security of this region.”

North Korea has tested a record number of ballistic missiles in 2022. South Korean leaders expect the communist country to conduct its first nuclear weapons test since 2017 in October, Reuters reported.

Former President Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea in 2019, as Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jon-Un agreed to resume negotiations on a nuclear agreement.