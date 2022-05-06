Trevor Noah Gives Rare Defense Of Rep. Madison Cawthorn

Comedian and host of “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah gave a rare defense Thursday night of Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn as the freshman congressman faces a slew of scandals.

Cawthorn made headlines in March after claiming he was invited to drug-fueled orgies by members of Congress. Since then, several suggestive videos and pictures have come out, with a recent video allegedly showing Cawthorn naked and humping a friend in a bed.

Cawthorn has addressed the controversies, claiming the recently leaked video is “blackmail” and saying he was “being crass with a friend, trying to be funny.”

But Noah took to Cawthorn’s defense, albeit while poking fun at the congressman. (RELATED: ‘Most Distinguished Super Spreader’: Trevor Noah Rips Corporate Media, Biden As He Mocks Hypocrisy Of COVID Rules)

“Can anyone explain to me why the American flag is in that video? That flag wasn’t humping anybody. Why you dragging the flag into this bullshit, Madison?” Noah joked before giving a brief defense of Cawthorn, who released a video recently saying he grew up in the digital age which made him vulnerable to content that could be used as blackmail.

“As much as I do not like him, I have to agree,” Noah said. “Since the beginning of time, people have had the ability to insulate what they do in private from what they do in public. But now, we have a whole generation who’s growing up documenting every single dumb thing they do or say or hump and, honestly, unless they’re breaking the law, we’re going to have to figure out how to deal with this in society. Because, thanks to phones, everyone’s friends have dirt on them.”

Noah then joked that if your friends don’t have the type of dirt that could derail your career, they’re not true friends.

“I’m sorry, you’re not friends. You’re just acquaintances.”

“You’ve got to admit, man, these people are coming for Madison Cawthorn. You know, in fact, the way they’re coming for Madison Cawthorn, I’m starting to think maybe those cocaine orgies were real,” Noah said.