Lena Dunham Thinks Her Death Should Be The Center Of A Pride Parade

Lena Dunham is facing backlash from fans after posting a tweet October 2, telling fans she wanted to be commemorated in a pride parade.

“When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads “she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us” Dunham wrote to Twitter. “- who can arrange?” she asked her 5.2 million followers. Fans weren’t at all impressed, wasting no time in blasting the famous actress on social media.

When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads “she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us”- who can arrange? — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 2, 2022

Dunham’s statement angered fans across the globe, who flooded social media to share their outrage.

“Maybe they should drive your casket around in a bus, like the one you threw LGBTQIA sex workers under,” one person tweeted, with an apparent reference to the Dunham’s previous comments against the decriminalization of prostitution. (RELATED: How The Left Pushes LGBTQ Activism On Kids)

Maybe they should drive your casket around in a bus, like the one you threw LGBTQIA sex workers under. https://t.co/Xyd8B1YAH1 — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) October 3, 2022

Another fan slammed Dunham for being tone deaf in her messaging by writing, “It’s called gay pride not straight shame.”

It’s called gay pride not straight shame. — Cogiati Maru (@TheeBellwether) October 2, 2022

A Twitter user posting under the name Abba Dabba 35 wrote, “Too many straight white liberals think its the “alleviate your guilt for not being oppressed in life by being an ally to those who have” parade.