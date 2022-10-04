‘The Far Left Is Doing Nothing’: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Rips Party Over Border Crisis

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams ripped his own party Monday for its handling of the border crisis during a press conference.

Adams was holding a presser unrelated to the border crisis when he was asked about the ongoing situation.

“The far right is doing the wrong thing. The far left is doing nothing. I mean the silence — I don’t believe the silence that I’m hearing,” Adams said Monday. “These are people in need of services, and I am not hearing from the two ends of the spectrum. Far right is doing what’s wrong. Far left is doing nothing at all. It is time for us to address this in a unified way and that’s what we are doing, this administration is doing, and we should not be doing it alone.”

The Big Apple has faced a major influx of illegal migrants after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bused approximately 8,000 to the city. New York City has received more than 11,000 illegal migrants since May, who have overwhelmed the city’s shelter system. Adams said in mid-September the city was “nearing its breaking point.” (RELATED: ‘I Was Deceived’: New York City Residents Blast Biden’s Border Policies)

The city has begun construction of two Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers, which are communities of tents and cots to house the migrants, AM New York reported. The site is expected to begin operation Oct. 4.