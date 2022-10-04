‘Suffer At The Hands Of The Left’: The Five Roast Democrats For Failing To Address Rampant Crime

Fox News’ “The Five” ripped Democrats Tuesday afternoon for failing to address rising crime across the country.

“The issue is how many people have to suffer at the hands of the left and the so-called social justice? How many people have to die at the altar of cashless bail?” Judge Jeanine Pirro, co-host of “The Five,” said. “Whether it’s someone who’s a father at a college weekend visiting his son or whether it’s someone going at 5:00 A.M. to her job…on the subway, the train, the plane I should say, who gets kicked in the head repeatedly. Or…a woman pushing a baby in a carriage gets shot in the back of the head. How many of us have to suffer while the left continues to promote these kinds of nonsensical theories that have nothing to do with reality?” (RELATED: ‘The Mayor Just Laughs In Your Face’: Watters Calls Out Dem City Politicians’ Failure To Crackdown On Crime)

Pirro referred directly to the Sunday shooting death of a man in Poughkeepsie, New York, during a parent’s weekend visit at Marist College and a Sept. 20 attack on a woman in a New York city subway station.

WATCH:

“This county executive said that it was an isolated incident. An isolated incident? I was at parents’ weekend at my son’s college,” Martha MacCallum said. “I went downstairs to the lobby. It was crowded. We got coffee. The last thing that was on my mind was what somebody might be shooting people in the lobby.”

Two suspects were arrested in the killing of the man in Poughkeepsie, according to the Poughkeepsie Police Department.

“The reason the Democrats don’t want to touch it is because if they acknowledge there’s a problem they have to acknowledge their role in it and they have to put forth a solution that they are not willing to offer,” Watters added. “Because with your normal Democrat in a city where the crimes happening and you say we’ve got to get tough on crime, you’re going to get primaried by the squad.”

Watters noted that crime was a topic of conversation and on local news outlets.

“Talk about isolated incidents. That reminds me of the lone wolves. Remember how many lone wolves we had during Obama? So many. It became a real problem,” Jesse Watters said. “I think crime is top of mind on the American people, as KJP [White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre] would say.”

