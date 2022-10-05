Influential Comic Book Artist Kim Jung Gi Dead At 47

Highly acclaimed comic book artist Kim Jung Gi died at the age of 47.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden passing of Kim Jung Gi,” his team stated Oct. 3. They informed fans of what his final moments were like.”After finishing his last schedule in Europe, Jung Gi went to the airport to fly to New York, where he experienced chest pains and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery, but sadly passed away,” they wrote.

A note of condolence written Wednesday was also included in the statement.

“After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes, Thank you Jung Gi,” it read.

The statement included an email address and the team encouraged fans to send “a note or a drawing to his family” as a final goodbye.

Jung Gi was known to create intricately detailed artwork in mere hours, and often created his masterpieces in front of stunned live audiences, according to CNN. He often added a personal touch to the experience of creating his art by narrating while he designed. (RELATED: Country Music Legend Dead At 90)

Jung Gi was well known and respected and often created art for Marvel Comics, according to the outlet. C.B. Cebulski, the editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics also paid tribute to Jung Gi.

“Woke up to the tragic news of Kim Jung Gi’s passing. Still sitting here stunned. There was no one quite like him. Rest in peace,” Cebulski wrote to Twitter.

Jung Gi covered his canvas with detailed art that he often drew without a reference image, according to CNN. His work free-flowed from his memory and imagination and was a true representation of his skillful talent.