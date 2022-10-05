Former Rugby Player Damian Browne Rows Across The Atlantic Ocean In 112 Days For New World Record

Former Irish rugby player Damian Browne finished his 112-day expedition across the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday when he reached Galway, Ireland.

Browne started his rowing journey June 14 with his partner Fergus Farrell from New York City’s Chelsea Piers, according to ABC 7.

#WATCH A Galway man is celebrating after completing a 6,000 kilometer voyage across the Atlantic Ocean Damien Brown has become the first person to row from New York to Galway after spending 112 days at sea @RobOHanrahan reports ⤵️#VMNews | @auld__stock pic.twitter.com/m7wRXe5OtO — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) October 4, 2022

Farrell was unable to complete the trip across the Atlantic Ocean due to health concerns, leaving Browne to row alone and doubling the length of the trip, ABC 7 reported. Nevertheless, Browne made it.

“I learnt that I crave connection with people around me and that’s something that I really need to pour more time into, connecting on deeper levels with those people, Browne said, reported the outlet. “It gives you great perspective on what’s important in your life.

Browne is the first person to ever row across the Atlantic Ocean from New York to Galway, ABC 7 reported. He has already rowed across the Atlantic and climbed Mount Everest. (RELATED: Climbers Have Tea On Mount Everest, Setting A World Record)

Farrell was in Galway with Browne’s family to greet Browne as he finished his expedition.

“Now, I just feel absolute relief because Damo’s got home, because I’d left him alone out in that ocean so I’m relieved that he’s here,” Farrell said, according to ABC 7.