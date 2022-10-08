Jake Paul Offers NBA Star $10 Million To Box After Player Punched Teammate

Famous YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul offered NBA player Draymond Green $10 million Tuesday for a boxing match between Green and Deron Williams.

Green allegedly punched teammate Jordan Poole during the Golden State Warriors’ practice Wednesday. It is not yet clear whether he will face discipline from the team or the league.

Gotta get Draymond Green in the boxing ring. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

“Gotta get Draymond Green in the boxing ring,” Paul tweeted.

“Draymond Green vs Deron Williams. Who wins?” Paul added.

Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

“Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want?” Paul tweeted. (RELATED: Jake Paul Offers Chris Rock And Will Smith $15 Million Each To Fight)

Green and Williams have not yet responded on Twitter to Paul’s offer to meet in the ring.

Williams played 14 seasons in the NBA with five different teams, and his first boxing match was with Frank Gore in December 2021, according to ESPN.

Green apologized to the team Thursday after the incident, according to NBA.com.

“It’s unfortunate, I’m not going to deny it,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said about the incident at practice.

“It’ll take some time to move through, but we’ll move through it and move forward and I’m confident that we will. We’ve got a good team, we’ve got good leadership, we’ve got some guys that have been here a long time,” Myers added.