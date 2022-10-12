‘This Isn’t A High School Prom Invitation’: Judge Calls In US Marshalls After NYC Shooting Suspect Misses Court Date

Frank James, the New York City subway shooting suspect, missed a court appearance Wednesday, prompting the judge to call in US Marshals.

US District Judge William Kuntz ordered the US Marshals to “use all necessary force” to bring James to the courtroom from his federal holding cell, according to Fox News. “This isn’t a high school prom invitation,” Kuntz told James’ attorneys. “This is an order of the court to be here.”

James was being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center without bail and still missed his court date, the outlet reported. Once James arrived at court later in the day, his attorneys told Kuntz that James had not felt well. The attorneys also requested to delay the start of James’ trial which is scheduled for February 27, 2023, but Kuntz denied the request.

James is accused of setting off smoke grenades and then firing his gun at a Brooklyn subway station, according to Fox News. James allegedly called a tip line before being arrested after a city-wide manhunt. (RELATED: Bystander Says He Caught Alleged Subway Shooter On Security Camera, Leading To Arrest)

Ten people were shot and 19 additional people were injured, according to Fox News. James pleaded not guilty to terrorism and weapons charges, according to Bloomberg.