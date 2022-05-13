Alleged Subway Shooter Pleads Not Guilty To Terrorism, Weapons Charges

The man accused of last month’s subway shooting in New York City pleaded not guilty to his charges in a federal court Friday.

The alleged suspect, Frank James, 62, pleaded not guilty to terrorism and weapons charges related to last month’s New York City subway shooting in a Brooklyn federal court, local outlet Fox 5 reported. A manhunt lasted about 30 hours before James was apprehended in Manhattan’s East Village on Apr. 13.

James was charged with allegedly carrying out the subway shooting on the Manhattan-bound N train in Sunset Park that left 10 people shot and 29 injured in total. All victims ranging in age from 16 to 60 survived the attack. (RELATED: Here’s How The DOJ And FBI Are Spending Their Time Instead Of Rooting Out Actual Extremists Like The Alleged Subway Shooter)

James’ defense attorney Mia Eisner-Grynberg reportedly declined to comment outside the court after his plea, the outlet reported.

According to authorities, James allegedly had driven from Philadelphia to NYC before he began his assault on subway riders. James was reportedly wearing a surgical mask, a construction helmet, and a safety vest at the time of the shooting.

After his arrest, James alleged that his rights were violated by FBI agents who reportedly took oral DNA samples from James without informing his legal team. Agents processing James questioned him improperly and had him sign documents, according to his defense attorneys.

If convicted, James faces two life sentences in prison for both charges of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system, and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.