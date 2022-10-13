Mystery Surrounds American Tourist Found ‘Rotting’ In Colombian Apartment

An American tourist was reportedly found “rotting” and dead inside his apartment in Medellin, Colombia, Monday.

The remains allegedly belong to Nicolas Vincent Flattes, 56, from Springfield, Massachusetts, El Colombiano reported following the discovery. Flattes had been missing since the first week of October, with neighbors calling police to his apartment after they found him unresponsive on his bed in a state of decomposition, according to a report from Latin Post.

Flattes was a regular traveler to Medellin, according to his social media accounts, having most recently rented an apartment in the city Sep. 22, according to El Colombiano. He last posted to Instagram in January during a journey to the Dominican Republic. He also traveled to Brazil and Mexico in the last year or so.

The cause of death is currently a mystery as there were no signs of injury discovered on Flattes body, the Colombian attorney general told El Colombiano. An autopsy is still pending. (RELATED: Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead)

At least 25 foreigners have died in Medellin in 2022, El Colombiano continued. A British man identified as Leon Victor Dean, 59, was discovered dead in his hotel room jacuzzi in January. In February, a Canadian man, 48, was also found dead inside of his hotel room, prompting local police, the prosecutor’s office, and Medellin mayor’s office to launch an investigation into the high rate of suspicious deaths, the Latin Post noted.