Scarlett Johansson Claims She Was ‘Groomed’ Into Becoming ‘Bombshell’ Star

Scarlett Johansson said Tuesday on the “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” podcast that she felt “groomed” into becoming a “bombshell” actress during the first part of her career.

“I did ‘Lost in Translation’ and ‘Girl With the Pearl Earring,’ and by that point, I was 18, 19 and I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and sexuality,” Johansson said on the podcast. “I was kind of being groomed, in a way, to be this what you call a bombshell-type actor.”

Johansson said she found herself type casted as playing the male’s “object of desire” and “the other woman.” She added that she couldn’t escape it and she found herself cornered. (RELATED: ‘Like A Piece Of A**’: Scarlett Johansson Criticizes The Way Marvel ‘Sexualized’ ‘Black Widow’ Character In 2010 Film)

The Oscar nominee continued, “It would be easy probably to sit across from someone in that situation and go, ‘This is working’ … But for that kind of bombshell, you know, that burns bright and quick and then it’s done and you don’t have opportunity beyond that … It just was an interesting, weird conundrum to be in but it really came back to working at it and trying to carve a place in different projects and work in great ensembles.”

“I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do,” she continued, Variety reported. “I think everybody thought I was older … I got kind of pigeonholed into this weird hyper-sexualized thing.”

“I felt like [my career] was over,” she said.

Johansson will star in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” that’s opening in June 2023.