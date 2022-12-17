Sharon Osbourne In Hospital After Suffering Medical Emergency On-Set

Sharon Osbourne was rushed to hospital Friday after she suffered a medical emergency on the set of her new show.

A representative from the Ventura County Fire Department said Osbourne felt ill on the set of her unnamed show being filmed at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, according to TMZ. First responders and EMS workers responded to what was described as a “medical call,” at roughly 6:30 pm and transported Osbourne to Santa Paula Hospital. She has since been released and is recovering at home, but the details surrounding her medical care remain unclear, according to TMZ.

Sharon Osbourne suffered a terrifying medical emergency while shooting a paranormal TV show in California … TMZ has learned. https://t.co/Y0PxOAHY9E — TMZ (@TMZ) December 17, 2022

Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed Osbourne’s identity to reporters, according to TMZ.

Osbourne’s son, Jack provided an update to worried fans at 5:40 pm Saturday. Jack said that Osbourne was released from the hospital and has been given the all-clear from medical professionals.

He said she was with him while filming a new episode of “Night of Terror” and thanked everyone who sent their kind words, well-wishes, and prayers, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Wants $900,000 Refund From ‘Scam’ BLM)

According to reports, Sharon Osbourne was taken to the hospital after having a medical emergency while filming a new TV show. According to TMZ, the TV personality, 70, suddenly became unwell while filming a paranormal TV show in California close to the Glen Tavern Inn in S… pic.twitter.com/7mwqaih3mJ — DTN News (@DTNNews_) December 17, 2022

Jack refused to answer specific questions about what happened to Osbourne or what led to her medical emergency. He said he would let her reveal the details of the health scare on her own terms, according to TMZ.