Dwayne Johnson Updates Fans On The Fate Of ‘Black Adam’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted a critical update to fans, letting them know that Black Adam will not be part of the new DC multiverse in the immediate future.

Johnson released a lengthy statement addressing James Gunn’s decision to put Black Adam on ice. “My Passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character’s future in the new DC Universe,” Johnson said. “James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters,” he said.

Johnson did not attack Gunn and spoke respectfully about the update.

“James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG,” Johnson said.

He also let some emotion seep into his note.

“You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC Leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens,” he said. (RELATED: James Cameron Suggests Matt Damon May Appear In Future ‘Avatar’ Project)

Johnson then reminisced about the good times, and spoke directly to his adoring fans.

“After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility, and love. We did great,” Johnson said.

The superstar actor thanked those who supported him in the Black Adam role and beyond, using the opportunity to sprinkle in some humor and self-promotion for his alcohol brand.

“To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans – I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you. What a helluva month – now we all need some Teremana!” Johnson said.