‘We’re Spending Money We Don’t Have’: Chip Roy Tears Into Dems, GOP Over Fast-Tracked Omnibus Bill

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy slammed Democrats and members of the GOP on Friday for forcing a vote on the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill.

The Senate voted Thursday to pass the $1.7 trillion omnibus package that includes hundreds of billions in defense and domestic spending. Several Republicans have spoken out against the legislation, saying the process was rushed. Eighteen Republicans voted in favor of the spending package.

Roy lashed out at both Democrats and Republicans for fast-tracking the bill without giving lawmakers adequate time to read through the 4,155-page legislation.

“We’re spending money we don’t have,” Roy said. “Go home and sell your projects, go home and talk about all the pork you’re bringing home. But you’re destroying the United States of America, absolutely destroying this body.”

Roy said Democrats left no room for negotiations or amendments to the bill.

“I can’t help but be amused at the gentleman from Massachusetts, who says that we refuse to come to the table,” Roy said. “What table is the gentleman referring to? What table does he want us to come sit down [at] and negotiate? It’s not this table,” he continued, pointing to the House Floor table in front of him.

“I don’t have the power to offer an amendment on the floor of the House of Representatives, despite being elected by 750,000 Texans,” he said. (RELATED: CNBC Host Repeatedly Cuts Off Dem Senator Defending Democrats’ Spending Frenzy)

“Everything the American people is watching right now is a complete sham. It’s a fraud, a fraud being perpetrated on the American people right before their eyes, right as we head into Christmas, sitting here on the 23rd of December,” Roy added. He noted an amendment hasn’t been brought to the House Floor in open debate since 2016.

Roy then took aim at the 18 Republican senators who voted with Democrats to pass the spending bill ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“We had 18 Republicans, who joined with Democrats in the Senate, get on their fancy planes and go home, and we’re sitting here trying to do the work of the people: not spend money we don’t have, not drive up more inflation, not have 7,500 earmarks for $16 billion for pet leftist projects across this country,” he said.