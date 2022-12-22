Here Are The 18 Senate Republicans Who Voted For $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Bill

Eighteen Senate Republicans voted to pass the $1.7 trillion omnibus package Thursday that includes hundreds of billions in defense and domestic spending.

The final vote on the 4,155-page bill was 68-29. Republican Sens. Roy Blunt (MO), John Boozman (AR), Shelley Moore Capito (WV), Susan Collins (ME), John Cornyn (TX), Tom Cotton (AR), Lindsey Graham (SC), Jim Inhofe (OK), Mitch McConnell (KY), Jerry Moran (KS), Lisa Murkowski (AK), Robert Portman (OH), Mitt Romney (UT), Mike Rounds (SD), Richard Shelby (AL), John Thune (SD), Roger Wicker (MS) and Todd Young (IN) all voted in favor of the legislation.

Republicans voting yes (18): Senators Blunt Boozman Capito Collins Cornyn Cotton Graham Inhofe McConnell Moran Murkowski Portman Romney Rounds Shelby Thune Wicker & Young Not voting: Barrasso, Burr & Cramer https://t.co/QG1mDxl20f — Senate Press Gallery (@SenatePress) December 22, 2022

Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming, Richard Burr of North Carolina and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota did not vote. (RELATED: Rand Paul Trolls Omnibus Bill In His Own Version Of ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas’)

Sens. Rand Paul (KY), Ron Johnson (WI), Rick Scott (FL) and Mike Braun (ID) were outspoken against the legislation during a Tuesday press conference, arguing there was not enough time to read the bill and saying the legislation felt rushed.

The earmarked items in the spending package include a minimum of $575 million towards “family planning” and “reproductive health,” including in areas where population growth “threatens biodiversity;” the creation of a new “pandemic czar;” $1.2 million for centers that support LGBTQ students at San Diego Community College District; $3 million towards the New York Historical Society’s “American LGBTQ+ Museum Partnership Project” and $750,000 to the Translatin@ Coalition.