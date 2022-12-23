John Daly Announces Major Life News

Golf legend John Daly announced Wednesday that he’s resting and recovering following knee replacement surgery.

The PGA Tour golfer tweeted, “And….I’m up and running—well sort of! Just some resting & recovering! Now to follow up on my PT.” Daly also gave a shout out to Dr. Samuel Moore, the Arkansas Surgical Hospital and “all the wonderful staff.” (RELATED: John Daly Belly-Flopping Into A Gator-Infested Pond Will Be The Funniest Video You Watch All Day)

“Y’all are the best!” he said.

And….I’m up and running—well sort of! Just some resting & recovering! Now to follow up on my PT

Shout out to Dr @samoore03 @ArkSurgical & all the wonderful staff! Y’all are the best!

God Bless! pic.twitter.com/QJ2qeCgw5w — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) December 21, 2022

Daly had reportedly delayed his surgery so he could play in the PNC Championship on Sunday with his son, John Daly II. The father-son team tied for second despite Daly’s knee issues, which changed his golf swing, Golf Digest reported. The outlet noted that he had trouble transferring his weight from his right to left side.

“I’ve probably had more surgeries than Tiger,” Daly told Golf Digest. “They just keep adding up over the last five years. But when I get this metal put in this knee, hell, I got more metal than the Bionic Man does.”