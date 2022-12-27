Legendary Defensive End J.J. Watt Announces Retirement From NFL

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has announced his retirement, which will become official at the end of the 2022 season.

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer tweeted Dec. 27 that he has officially played his last NFL home game.

“My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude,” said Watt. “It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

The 33-year-old J.J. Watt’s last season is one of his better ones, with a stat line of 9.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, as well as 33 tackles. Altogether, Watt has played 12 seasons in the National Football League.

Coming into the league with the Houston Texas, Watt has racked up three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and he also won the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Coming into the league with the Houston Texas, Watt has racked up three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and he also won the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.