Buffalo Bills In Hot Water (Or Several Feet Of Snow) After Violating City’s Driving Ban

Even the Buffalo Bills can’t escape the city’s ridiculous driving rules.

Under normal circumstances, the city of Buffalo is obsessed with the Bills, but the historic blizzard northern New York just went through has completely changed the name of the game, as the team has found themselves in hot water (er, 10 feet of snow) after violating the driving ban Buffalo implemented.

After blowing out the Bears in Chicago for an easy 35-13 victory Christmas Eve, the Bills headed back home to Buffalo in the middle of a massive snowstorm that has killed at least 37 people up in the metropolitan area. The Bills managed to get to a nearby airport in Rochester with no issue. But the team’s woes began when they tried to drive to Buffalo, because of one problem: the city had banned driving.

The team requested a police escort to help them get to their homes, but their request was denied, according to Erie County. So what did the Buffalo Bills do, in true G fashion?

They drove themselves, and apparently pissed the living hell out of the Buffalo government in the process.

“They were not allowed to travel. They did,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. “At that time, there was actually heavy snow still. I don’t want anybody to think that Erie County gave preferential treatment to the Bills.”

And here’s the greatest (and most comical) quote from Poloncarz:

“As much as they’re essential for our mental health when they win, they are not essential workers.”

The Bills returned home to their cars underneath 10 feet of snow pic.twitter.com/mvrCo43SmJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 25, 2022

The funny thing, too, is the Bills reportedly denied they requested any special treatment from Buffalo, but they didn’t deny driving themselves home, which is absolutely hilarious — and so what if they did?

I thought this was America?!

As a Miami Dolphins fan, I’m normally not supposed to like the Buffalo Bills with them being an AFC East division rival, but in the past week alone I have covered: cool-ass custom-made arcade machines wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie gave his Buffalo teammates for Christmas; one of their other wide receivers, Stefon Diggs, gifting a custom pair of Nike Air Force Ones to this cute little kid; and now the Bills are acting like complete bosses by not giving a single damn about a stupid law and driving through the snow to see their families for Christmas. (RELATED: Ryan Leaf Claims Denver Broncos Were Always Going To Fire Nathaniel Hackett Because He Didn’t ‘Lure’ Aaron Rodgers)

I can’t help but like these guys. Sure, they’ll piss me off the next time they meet my Dolphins, but all of that aside for a minute — these guys are pretty damn cool.

If my Dolphins don’t make the playoffs (and they probably won’t), I think I just found who I’m rooting for.