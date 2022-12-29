Customer Sues The Hershey Company Over Dark Chocolate Allegedly Containing Heavy Metals

The Hershey Company is facing a lawsuit after being accused of selling dark chocolate containing possibly harmful levels of lead and cadmium.

New York resident Christopher Lazazzaro filed the suit against Hershey on Wednesday following a recent Consumer Reports (CR) study. The study was conducted on 28 dark chocolate bars using California’s maximum allowable dose level (MADL) for lead and cadmium: 0.5 micrograms and 4.1 micrograms, respectively.

The results of the study found Hershey’s Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate contains 265% of the lead MADL, and 30% of the cadmium MADL. CR reported Lily’s Extremely Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa also contains high levels of both lead and cadmium. The Hershey Company acquired Lily’s in June 2021.

Lazazzaro argued such levels would prevent consumers from purchasing the chocolate, alleging the levels pose “a serious health risk,” according to the New York Post. He reportedly said the Hershey Company should be more transparent about what ingredients are in its products.

Hershey was not the only company whose dark chocolate allegedly contains high levels of lead and cadmium. CR scientists ostensibly detected heavy metals in all the dark chocolate bars they tested, including some of those made by Godiva, Lindt and Trader Joe’s. (RELATED: Judge Rules Moviegoers Can Sue Film Studios Over Misleading Trailers After Ana De Armas Cut From Film)

Lead and cadmium may also be found in other foods such as sweet potatoes, spinach and carrots, according to CR. Still, some studies point to the benefits of dark chocolate, one of which is to help prevent heart disease due to the antioxidants and generally low sugar levels the chocolate contains, the NY Post and Reuters reported.

Lazazzaro is seeking $5 million in damages from Hershey, according to the NY Post. His lawyers have not stated whether they plan on pursuing more lawsuits against other companies.

The Hershey Company did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.