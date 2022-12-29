‘Best Video Ever Made’: Hilarious Cartoon Nails Absurdity Behind Crypto Founder’s Downfall

A South Park-inspired cartoon posted to Twitter on Wednesday features disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) along with a host of other famous faces linked to the absurd crypto collapse.

SBF was arrested in December on charges including wire fraud, campaign finance violations and money laundering, after his firm, FTX, collapsed in November during a liquidity crunch, losing his customers billions of dollars. Founder and CEO Ken Griffin of the hedge fund Citadel called the collapse a “travesty” but noted that SBF had some bizarre connections to various celebrities and Democrat politicians.

All of this was perfectly encapsulated in the “South Park”-inspired cartoon released on Twitter.

Posted by user @itsk1cks under the caption, “oopsie doopsie,” the video features a cartoon version of SBF on a beach in the Bahamas, apologizing for the “accidental theft of customers’ life savings.” From here, the video takes us on a comic journey through the ins and outs of SBF’s weird life, including his reported obsession with cucumbers, his practice of loaning investors’ money to FTX sister hedge fund Alameda Research and his relationship with Democrats and star NFL player Tom Brady.



The video imitates the style of the hit “South Park” cartoon series but appears to have no connection to the show or its creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker. (RELATED: What Did SBF Do To His Appearance? Is This Even The Same Man?)

Binance CEO Chanpeng Zhao, who appears briefly in the video, seemingly believed the cartoon was an actual “South Park” clip, tweeting “Made it into South Park, with hair. Wished it was under different circumstances though” along with a screenshot. He also changed his Twitter avatar to the cartoon version of himself.

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus also expressed his approval, saying it was “basically the best video ever made.” He probably isn’t wrong.