Walrus Wanders Into Harbor, Masturbates, Falls Asleep, Ruins New Year’s Fireworks

“We welcome the decision to call off the fireworks but understand that some people will be disappointed the display isn’t going ahead,”Chris Cook, from the BDMLR stated per BBC News. “It is extremely rare that an Arctic walrus should come ashore on the Yorkshire coast. The creature needs time to rest and recuperate before it continues its journey.”

That’s not all the walrus has been doing during his stay in Yorkshire.

A Walrus getting lost, ending up in Scarborough and then masturbating IN PUBLIC then having a sleep and then Scarborough Council cancelling the NYE fireworks display in case it woke him is the denouement of 2022. pic.twitter.com/LzCXZnasiy — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) December 31, 2022



Curious on-lookers have revealed that Thor has been enjoying some fireworks of his own making during his stint in Scarborough with the hashtag #wankingwalrus making the rounds on social media.

Geoff Edmond, an inspector for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), encouraged those spectators to gawk at Thor’s hammer from a respectful distance. “We understand it’s exciting and unusual to have the walrus take up a temporary residence, however, it’s in his best interests to be left alone as much as possible, so we’re asking people to remember he is a wild animal and avoid the temptation to get near to him and disturb him,” Sky News reported. (RELATED: Curiosity Killed The Walrus: This Animal Didn’t Have To Die)

“We would also remind everyone that the walrus is protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, 1981, and so disturbing the animal may constitute an offense,” he added.