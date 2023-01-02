Heisman Trophy-Winning Quarterback Bryce Young Declares For NFL Draft

Quarterback Bryce Young of the University of Alabama declared for the NFL Draft on Monday.

Young spoke Monday during a press conference and thanked his family, coach Nick Saban, his fans, and his teammates during his announcement for the draft. In Young’s latest outing last Saturday, he threw the football for over 300 yards and five touchdowns en route to Alabama’s 25-point victory over Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Potential No. 1 pick, Bryce Young, announces he is entering the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/4sXaccIeyx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 2, 2023

Young was voted the 2021 Heisman trophy winner after throwing the football for 47 touchdown passes and over 4,800 yards, according to Sports Reference.

The Heisman winner would end his 2021-2022 campaign by playing horribly in the second half of the 2022 National Championship game against Georgia. He threw a pick-six to Georgia’s Kelee Ringo during the final minute of the National Championship to lose 33-18.

Despite under performing in the national title game a year ago, Young would lead the Crimson Tide to an impressive 11-2 record this season. His two losses both occurred during road games against Tennessee and LSU but were both only one score games.

Young threw 32 touchdown passes to just five interceptions during the 2022-2023 season, despite the team not qualifying for this year’s College Football Playoff tournament, according to Sports Reference. (RELATED: Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Release Cameron Batson After Physical Altercation With Officer Allegedly Leads To Gunfire)

Based on how well other Alabama quarterbacks are performing in the NFL right now, Bryce Young may very well have a solid professional career lying ahead of him.

Quarterbacks Mac Jones of the New England Patriots, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, have all played under Saban at Alabama. If the play of these three are an indication of how Young will do at the professional level, then he might be worth the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

From the looks of it, the Houston Texans will have the greatest opportunity to draft Young in April after putting up the lowest win total in the NFL this season. The Texans have the worst stats in the pros with a 2-13-1 record with only one game remaining in the 2022-2023 season.

If Young can stay true to the grind and stay away from the lures of being a celebrity, I’m sure he will be able to have a solid NFL career. These Alabama quarterbacks give me no reason to doubt them.