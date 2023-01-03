House Adjourns With No Speaker After McCarthy Vote Fails Three Times

The House of Representatives adjourned Tuesday despite having no Speaker after three ballots were conducted and no candidate won the majority of votes.

The House was forced to hold three ballots as Republican California Rep. Kevin McCarthy vies for the Speakership. McCarthy needed 218 votes to win the position, with 222 Republicans in the House and 212 Democrats, who all voted for Democratic New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

JUST IN: The House of Representatives adjourns after failing three times to elect a speaker pic.twitter.com/uvvE058l4B — Forbes (@Forbes) January 3, 2023

During the first ballot, 10 Republicans votes for Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs while nine individuals voted for non-nominated candidates, forcing McCarthy to flip 15 members. (RELATED: ‘Making Kevin McCarthy Look Weak’: Fox News Guest Details Would-Be House Speaker’s Historic Setback)

The vote was forced to a second ballot, marking the first time in 100 years it had to be done. Republican Massachusetts Rep. Frederick Gillett won the gavel in 1923 after nine votes over three days.

During the second ballots McCarthy received 203 Republican votes, with all 19 Republicans who opposed having supported Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who gave a speech endorsing McCarthy ahead of the second vote.

During the third ballot, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds voted for Jordan after having previously voted for McCarthy.

McCarthy’s ascent to the seat has been documented as troubled, having only garnered 188 votes in a November conference meeting.