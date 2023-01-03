Okay, Ted Leiu, That’s Actually Pretty Funny

Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu actually did a funny as Republican infighting over the speakership heated up.

Lieu posted a picture to his Twitter on Tuesday that showed him holding a bag of popcorn with the caption “About to go to the House Floor.”

About to go to the House Floor. pic.twitter.com/81QVxmbHBb — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 3, 2023

Lieu was referring to hard-fought vote to determine who will be the next speaker of the House. Republican California Rep. Kevin McCarthy was unable to secure enough votes in the first three ballots. (RELATED: Jake Tapper Sounds Legitimately Shocked To Discover GOP Interests Diverge From CNN’s Anchors)

This marks the first time since 1923 that the House has failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot.

During the first vote, 10 Republicans voted for Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs while nine others voted for other candidates. During the third ballot, 20 Republicans voted for Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who endorsed McCarthy.

Same 19 Republicans all opposed McCarthy again on the second ballot, this time all voting for Jim Jordan https://t.co/LaamCkOQJq — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 3, 2023

McCarthy needs 218 votes to win the gavel.

Democrats have nominated Democratic New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who was the top vote-getter in each of the first three ballots.

McCarthy appears headed for a fourth vote to win speakership, and no end to the process is yet in sight.