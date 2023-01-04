Dem Mayor Claims His City Is On ‘Good Trajectory’ As It Struggles To Fight Rising Crime, Homelessness

Democratic Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell told KOMO News that he thinks the city is on a “good trajectory” after his first year in office, despite rising crime and continued homelessness problems.

Harrell said in an interview with KOMO News reporter Chris Daniels that his administration has a “holistic approach to our public safety.” Daniels pointed out that Seattle’s own data showed increases in many crime sectors including homicides, motor vehicle thefts and broader property crimes, with shootings rising, though December 2022 numbers were not yet available.

“I think you have old data, number one,” Harrell said.

“It’s the new data,” Daniels replied. (RELATED: REPORT: With Blood Everywhere, Police Arrive At Active Crime Scene To Find Man Chewing On 78-Year-Old’s Face)

Harrell argued that data “has to be looked at in the context of what’s happening in this country, in this state and in even in this city,” citing a lack of federal or statewide policy to address the “proliferation of guns in the wrong hands,” the outlet reported. Seattle surpassed its 2021 homicide total within the first 11 months of 2022, based on Seattle Police Department (SPD) statistics, and a record number of homeless people died throughout King County, according to KUOW.

“The fact is, we have a proliferation of guns in the wrong hands. We don’t have the policies in place federally or statewide to really address it to the level I would like to address it.” – @MayorofSeattle Read the story here: https://t.co/epyBjad9NI pic.twitter.com/PfDeUbtMzr — KOMO News (@komonews) January 3, 2023

The Seattle City Council confirmed Harrell’s nominee Adrian Diaz as the city’s permanent police chief Tuesday, according to King 5. Diaz became interim chief in 2020.

The city council approved a budget in December that permanently removed 80 unfilled SPD positions, after Harrell’s September budget proposal to transfer funding previously reserved for those and 120 other roles to the city’s general fund, The Seattle Times reported. The budget includes funding for an expected 30-police officer increase in 2023 and Harrell’s officer recruitment and retention plan.

Harrell’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

