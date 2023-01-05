Jeanine Pirro Tells Anti-McCarthy Republicans To ‘Be Quiet And Just Go Along With The Majority’

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro blasted Republicans opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker Thursday, calling them “egomaniacs” who should “be quiet and just go along with the majority.”

“They are making the Republicans look ridiculous. I like Kevin McCarthy … why wasn’t this done ahead of time? Why are we doing this in front of the public? We look like a bunch of fools and Lauren Boebert, all due respect, the woman barely won her race,” Pirro said. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Hammers GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw For Calling McCarthy’s Opponents ‘Terrorists’)

WATCH:

Boebert and 20 other Republican representatives blocked Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker in multiple ballots since Tuesday by denying him the 218 votes necessary to secure the position. The 11 ballots are the most since 1859.

On the 11th ballot, McCarthy only received 200 votes, with 12 going to Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, seven for Republican Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma and one for former President Donald Trump, while Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana voted present and Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado missed the vote.

“They have no other alternative. They are egomaniacs who’ve got no answers and they ought to just be quiet and just go along with the majority at this point,” Pirro said. “If you don’t want to vote for a bill, don’t vote for it.”

McCarthy offered concessions to the holdouts, accepting multiple proposals regarding House rules, votes on legislation and committee assignments, but still has not picked up sufficient votes to win the speakership.

The most notable concessions involved lowering the threshold for a motion to vacate the chair to a single member of the House of Representatives, while the House Freedom Caucus would also receive two seats on the House Rules Committee, changed the process on appropriations bills and promised a vote on term limits, Politico reported.

“I feel angry,” Pirro said.

Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania complained about leaks regarding the negotiations Thursday.

