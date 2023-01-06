Denver Nuggets’ Bones Hyland Goes Up For Big Dunk, Ends Up Pulling A ‘Jim’ From ‘The Office’

Bones Hyland totally pulled a Jim Halpert.

The Denver Nuggets squared off against the Los Angeles Clippers Jan. 5, with the Nuggets getting a blowout win, 122-91, but Nuggets guard Bones Hyland stole the headlines.

Hyland went up for a dunk at one point in the game, and you could tell he was trying to pull a massive one. But Clippers guard Amir Coffey blocked him on a defensive play, which forced Hyland to put the ball up and hit an outrageous layup.

But the real glory is in his reaction to the shot:

BONES HYLAND ON THIS PLAY 😮😅 pic.twitter.com/xTvWeHscVq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2023

This has to be the NBA meme of the season, right?

I understand we still have a few months to go, but when you’re pulling off a Jim-style look in perfect fashion the way Hyland did, I’m thinking you gotta make this the meme of the year.

I mean, come on, he totally pulled a Jim:

Also, how cool is the name Bones Hyland?

The only way it would be cooler is if it was “Bones Skyland” … Imagine a name like that in the league. Bones Hyland is already cool as it is — Bones (who wouldn’t want an NBA first name like that?). But “Bones Skyland” would be an incredibly marketable name. Maybe Bones should consider changing it to Skyland. I like that name. (RELATED: Here’s Who’s Leading NBA All Star Voting. One Player Might Surprise You)

Bones Skyland — I can’t say it enough.