NFL Teams Shuffle Around Starting QBs As Last Week Before Playoffs Approaches

Holy hell, we have so many injured quarterbacks, and literally right before the playoffs.

Heading into the last week of the regular season before we get to the postseason, a load of NFL teams are scrambling at the quarterback position — and I mean a load.

The Philadelphia Eagles are left without their starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder), while the Baltimore Ravens are having to deal without the services of Lamar Jackson (knee). For the Dallas Cowboys, their quarterback Dak Prescott is also out with a knee injury, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are without Trevor Lawrence because of an injury to his toe.

Hold on, we’re not done.

Justin Fields is out for the Chicago Bears because of his hip, while the Miami Dolphins are without both of their first and second-string quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (finger), and are being forced to use their third-string rookie Skylar Thompson. And the Dolphins’ Week 18 opponents in the New York Jets named Joe Flacco as their starter, this after benching Zach Wilson and losing Mike White to a rib injury.

On top of all of the injuries at the quarterback situation, you also have whatever the hell is going on with the Washington Commanders, with head coach Ron Rivera going back and forth between Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke, and then Heinicke reportedly telling the team to start third-stringer Sam Howell over him.

Just the typical chaos you see in Washington, but luckily for them, there’s chaos all over the league, too.

From @GMFB: A look at some key QB injuries… plus, I stick around for a trivia game based on my appearance on NFL #TailgateTakedown on @FoodNetwork. pic.twitter.com/CBur1qve4E — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023

This is utter chaos.

We’re talking about a third of the NFL who is scrambling right now being affected by QB injuries, and of course, my Miami Dolphins happen to be in one of the worst situations out of all of them being forced to use a third-string quarterback. But as you read earlier, our saving grace is the Jets being a mess right now.

I’m hoping for one of two things: 1. Realistically, I just want the Dolphins to get by the Jets to just slide into the postseason. Just get us in the dance, or 2. Wishfully thinking, I want Skylar Thompson to come out and absolutely dominate. In fact, I want him to put up such a flashy performance that it starts a massive quarterback whirlwind with Tua Tagovailoa, and then we take our pick between Tua, Skylar, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, or even have multiple. And then after that, we can even use one of them for trade bait if we land either Brady or Rodgers, and keep Tua and Skylar. (RELATED: REPORT: NCAA Investigating Michigan, Jim Harbaugh Expected To Remain)

But with everything being so chaotic right now in the entire league with injuries everywhere literally right before the playoffs, let’s just get into the damn dance. Let’s start with that, and we can take care of the rest later.

The NFL is completely drunk right now, so let’s take advantage, sneak into the playoffs, and… SUPER BOWL!

All of these injuries might actually be a blessing for my Dolphins if we can get in, but at the same time, our quarterbacks are banged up too.

Like I said, the NFL is drunk.