Legendary Soap Opera Star, Screenplay Writer For ‘Deer Hunter’ Quinn Redeker Dies At Age 86

Legendary soap opera actor Quinn Redeker died Dec. 20 at the age of 86 in Los Angeles, according to recent reports.

The actor passed away as a result of natural causes and his death was confirmed by his family, according to a Deadline report published Monday. Redeker’s esteemed career in the television and film industry spanned over 50 years. He was best known for his role of Alex Marshall on “Days of Our Lives” and as Rex Sterling on the long-running soap opera, “The Young and the Restless.”

The Y&R Family sends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Quinn Redeker who blessed Y&R with his talents in two memorable roles. pic.twitter.com/EFe7Prf5WX — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 9, 2023

Redeker’s major role on “Days of Our Lives” ran from 1979-1987. He played a villainous, scheming character that ultimately found himself incarcerated for fraud crimes, according to Deadline. The talented actor worked on “The Young and the Restless” set from 1987-1994, and is fondly remembered by fans of both leading soap opera shows.

The official Twitter account for the show issued a tribute in honor of Redeker’s memory Jan. 9.

Fans have posted tributes and messages of condolences online. Redeker’s fellow actors and friends have also shared photos and memories in his honor. (RELATED: Soap Opera Star Sonya Eddy Dead At 55)

Dearest friend, I am so saddened to hear the news of wonderful Quinn Redeker’s passing. What a wonderful soul and fabulous talent. He will be missed greatly🙏❤️Soap Alum Dies At 88 – Soap Opera Digest ⁦@youngrestlescbs⁩ https://t.co/YChRXvb4hU — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) January 9, 2023

The seasoned actor earned two nominations for a Daytime Emmy Award for his role as Rex Sterling and an Academy Award for the screenplay he wrote for the classic film, “The Deer Hunter.” He worked alongside Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep.

Redeker’s credits also includes appearances on “CSI: Miami,” “Fantasy Island,” and “Starsky & Hutch.” He also appeared in “Bonanza” and “The Bob Newhart Show,” according to Deadline.

The actor is survived by his children and two grandchildren.