US

Legendary Soap Opera Star, Screenplay Writer For ‘Deer Hunter’ Quinn Redeker Dies At Age 86

Days Of Our Lives' 50th Anniversary Celebration

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our lives)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Legendary soap opera actor Quinn Redeker died Dec. 20 at the age of 86 in Los Angeles, according to recent reports.

The actor passed away as a result of natural causes and his death was confirmed by his family, according to a Deadline report published Monday. Redeker’s esteemed career in the television and film industry spanned over 50 years. He was best known for his role of Alex Marshall on “Days of Our Lives” and as Rex Sterling on the long-running soap opera, “The Young and the Restless.”

Redeker’s major role on “Days of Our Lives” ran from 1979-1987. He played a villainous, scheming character that ultimately found himself incarcerated for fraud crimes, according to Deadline. The talented actor worked on “The Young and the Restless” set from 1987-1994, and is fondly remembered by fans of both leading soap opera shows.

The official Twitter account for the show issued a tribute in honor of Redeker’s memory Jan. 9.

“The Y&R Family sends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Quinn Redeker who blessed Y&R with his talents in two memorable roles,” they wrote.

Fans have posted tributes and messages of condolences online. Redeker’s fellow actors and friends have also shared photos and memories in his honor. (RELATED: Soap Opera Star Sonya Eddy Dead At 55)

The seasoned actor earned two nominations for a Daytime Emmy Award for his role as Rex Sterling and an Academy Award for the screenplay he wrote for the classic film, “The Deer Hunter.” He worked alongside Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Screenwriters Phil Alden Robinson, Quinn K. Redeker, and Frank Pierson, joined by Academy President Sid Ganis (2nd R) pose at a cocktail reception honoring the screenwriters featured in the 79th Academy Awards marketing campaign, at the "Meet the Oscars" exhibition space at the Hollywood & Highland complex on February 13, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. The Academy Awards are set to occur on Sunday, February 25, 2007. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Screenwriters Phil Alden Robinson, Quinn K. Redeker, and Frank Pierson, joined by Academy President Sid Ganis (2nd R) pose at a cocktail reception honoring the screenwriters featured in the 79th Academy Awards marketing campaign, at the “Meet the Oscars” exhibition space at the Hollywood & Highland complex on February 13, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. The Academy Awards are set to occur on Sunday, February 25, 2007. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Redeker’s credits also includes appearances on “CSI: Miami,” “Fantasy Island,” and “Starsky & Hutch.” He also appeared in “Bonanza” and “The Bob Newhart Show,” according to Deadline.

The actor is survived by his children and two grandchildren.