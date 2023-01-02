Rally Car Driver Ken Block Dead At 55

Rally car driving champion and action sports star Ken Block died at the age of 55 in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday.

Block’s team at Hoonigan released a statement to their Instagram account confirming the star’s death. “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” they wrote. They touched on the impact that Block had on the racing community, and on those who knew and loved him. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband,” they added.

“He will be incredibly missed,” they said.

The rally car legend’s team set up a communication channel to answer questions and provide information as it becomes available.

“Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve,” they added.

Details surrounding the accident are not clear at this time. (RELATED: Shocking, Heroic Details Emerge About Jeremy Renner Accident That Left Him Hospitalized)

Block posted to his own Instagram account a few hours before his death was announced. He shared a photograph of his 16-year-old daughter Lia, who shared her father’s passion for driving. “The 4th and final episode of my 16-year-old daughter Lia buying, tearing down, rebuilding and now driving her ‘85 Audi Ur Quattro will be live at 8am PST tomorrow on my YouTube channel,” Block wrote.

“Will her newly-refinished vintage Audi finally do a donut?? Or will this old car break in the attempt? Tune in to find out! #AudiQuattro #UrQuattro,” he said, before signing off Instagram for the very last time.

Block had also posted images of the storm in Utah and a video of the snowmobile on the day of his passing.

Block is one of the most famous rally car drivers in the world and has dominated the sport since he first started racing in the mid 2000s. The talented star also excelled when competing in motocross as well as skateboarding, and was a competitive snowboarder, according to TMZ.

He was credited as being the co-founder of DC Shoes alongside partner Damon Way in 1994, TMZ reported.

Block is survived by his wife Lucy and his daughter Lia, and will forever remembered for his contribution to the sport of rally car racing. He will be missed by the 7.5 million followers he acquired on Instagram, and leaves a larger than life footprint of his successful career behind.