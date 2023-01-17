Daily Caller Reporter Breaks Down Why Reparations Face Massive Legal Challenges

Daily Caller reporter Brianna Lyman appeared on Newsmax’s American Agenda on Tuesday and broke down why the left’s recent push for reparations will backfire legally.

The city of San Francisco is reportedly considering a reparations plan which would award eligible black residents $5 million payments, according to a 2022 draft plan for the city. The proposal seeks to uphold the city’s “international reputation as a shining progressive gem.”

“I think just like on a legal aspect here, you know, the courts have consistently ruled that entitlements like reparations are only permissible to remedy past discrimination if it’s the government that is causing those types of discrimination,” Lyman said. “For instance, there was a case, it was the City of Richmond vs. J. A. Croson and basically the city determined that because of local, state, and federal past discrimination, black-owned businesses were disproportionately affected.” (RELATED: Viral Video Of Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Being Detained Apparently Staged)

“So they said, okay, 30 percent of construction contracts will go to black-owned businesses. Well the Supreme Court said that past societal discrimination alone is not enough to justify discriminating against white contractors, and what they also said was that if they agreed with the city of Richmond that would open the door for compelling remedial reliefs for other disadvantaged groups.”

“You know, Brianna, if you’re going to do homework for these hits, you’re going to make us all look really bad,” Newsmax host Bob Sellers joked.

California’s reparations task force published a 500 page report in June 2022 that cited critical race theorists Ibram Kendi, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Derrick Bell a total of 47 times. In arguing for reparations, Coates has previously said that “America was built on the preferential treatment of white people.”