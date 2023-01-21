Jeremy Renner Says He Broke More Than 30 Bones In New Year’s Snowplow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner took to social media Saturday, revealing to fans he broke more than 30 bones in his snow plow accident on New Year’s Day.

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all,” the Marvel actor wrote on his Instagram page.

Renner was plowing snow near his home in Nevada when he jumped out of his snow plow to help a family member whose car was stuck in the heavy snow. As he chatted with the family member, the 7-ton snowplow began to roll, prompting Renner to attempt to get back into the driver seat. Despite extensive safety features, the plow rolled over Renner, crushing him beneath its weight.

Renner’s neighbor, a doctor, quickly applied a tourniquet to the actor’s leg before medical personnel arrived and airlifted him to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery for “blunt chest trauma” and “orthopedic injuries” caused by the accident.

Despite his extensive injuries, Renner updated fans as soon as he was able, even posting a video of his sister and his mother giving him a “spa day” in the ICU. On Monday, the actor revealed he was recovering at home and watching a new episode of “Mayor of Kingstown” in which he stars.

The road to recovery hasn’t been without its challenges, however. Renner wrote that his morning workouts and resolutions all changed in the wake of his gruesome accident, but the actor appears to remain upbeat, supported by his family, friends and fans. (RELATED: ‘He Is Crushing All The Progress Goals’: Jeremy Renner’s Family Provides Health Update On The Actor)

“Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all,” Renner wrote.