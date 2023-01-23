Adam Schiff Says It’s A ‘Real Problem’ Classified Documents Were Discovered At Biden’s Residence

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said Monday on MSNBC that it is a “real problem” that classified documents were discovered at President Joe Biden’s residence.

Lawyers for Biden discovered the first trove of classified documents which date to his vice presidency on Nov. 2 at the Penn Biden Center. The documents were reported to the National Archives and Records Administration the same day and the Department of Justice was notified tow days later. More documents were subsequently found in December and January.

“What do you make of this?” co-host Mika Brzezenski asked.

“If we searched your home, if we searched your properties, if we searched your cars, if we searched everywhere, would we find any classified documents there?” co-host Joe Scarborough asked.

“No, you wouldn’t,” Schiff said. “And it is a real problem that these documents are somewhere they shouldn’t be. I have a deep concern over anytime we discover that they’re classified information in materials anywhere they shouldn’t be. And I am so careful when I leave that skiff. I’m careful when I go into it. I literally pat myself down to make sure I’ve gotten rid of all my electronics and very careful not to take anything out of the skiff.” (RELATED: Adam Schiff’s Office Repeatedly Tried To Get Twitter To Censor Posts, Documents Show)

“The fact that there are, you know, additional documents now in a place they shouldn’t be we need the intelligence community to do an assessments, just as I urged with the documents at Mar-a-Lago and make sure that there hasn’t been any compromise of the information,” Schiff continued.

Schiff has previously weighed in on the scandal, saying it’s possible that the “national security was jeopardized” by Biden’s handling of the documents.

“I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts,” Schiff told ABC’s “This Week” recently. “I’d like to know what these documents were, I’d like to know what the [special counsel’s] assessment is.”