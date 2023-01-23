Fox News Weatherman Adam Klotz Speaks Out After Brutal Subway Attack, Proves Real Men Need To Step Up Now, More Than Ever

Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz was attacked on a New York City subway train early Sunday morning after he intervened to stop a bunch of kids who were hassling an older man.

Klotz said at least seven or eight teenagers were hassling the older man and set his hair on fire with a lighter. Klotz reportedly told the kids to stop messing around, which is when they allegedly turned against him. They left Klotz with cuts on his face and injuries to his ribs, the meteorologist said.

Police arrested three of the teens but later released them without charges, according to a clip shared on Rumble. The entire ordeal sounds terrifying, and Klotz is lucky to be alive, walking, and talking after the attack.

Men should be “strong enough to kill, and gentle enough to hold a sleeping baby”

Klotz was reportedly one of the only people in the subway car to stand up for the older man, despite being surrounded by maybe 20 to 30 people. Once the teenagers were done beating up Klotz, a few people came over to help him and one called the cops, the meteorologist said.

There are only three reasons why anyone should be involved in a physical altercation: to stop one that’s already happening, to save someone or an animal that cannot defend themselves, or to save oneself. I also don’t have any problem with physical violence against pedophiles or sex offenders, but that is my personal opinion.

The random, pathetic fights breaking out across America? They’re the result of bad parenting and pro-crime politicians who refuse to police violence as readily as they like to police people’s personal bank accounts.

I hope every single teenager involved in the attack loses their rights for committing such a horrific crime. But this will only happen when they commit another crime — which, statistically speaking, they will. (RELATED: POLL: Majority Blames Crime Spike On ‘Woke’ Politicians)

I don’t care if they’re young, they should know better. There is no reason those teenagers should be coddled for their behavior. It’s pathetic to know the politicians in Klotz’s district have guaranteed other people can be victimized by these revolting children, and they should be held culpable if they do. As should their parents.

As Klotz said in his interview: why is he the one policing criminality in the city? Where is New York City Mayor Eric Adams? Watch this interview, and try to tell me I’m wrong.