Lisa Marie Presley Became A Grandmother Shortly Before Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest in front of the famed Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday. A touching eulogy revealed she became a grandmother prior to her passing.

Ben Smith-Petersen, husband of Presley’s daughter Riley Keough, read a eulogy on his wife’s behalf. Those listening closely enough to the emotional reading were quick to notice the eulogy doubled as a reveal, sharing news with Presley’s fans that she had become a grandmother. “A letter to my mama. Thank you for being my mother in this life. I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you,” Petersen said, on behalf of Keough. “thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me,” Petersen said aloud.

Keough is a mother, and through the eulogy fans discovered that Presley was able to enjoy some time as a grandmother before her life came to a tragic end. Details surrounding of the baby’s name or age are unknown at this time.

“Thank you for giving me strength. My heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity — I’m a product of your heart,” Petersen said, as he recited the words written by his wife.

Petersen was visibly emotional as he continued to read Keough‘s loving words for her late mother. “I remember how safe it felt to be in your arms. I remember that feeling as a child and I remember it two weeks ago on your couch” (RELATED: Listen To Frantic 911 Call For Lisa Marie Presley’s Cardiac Arrest).

Lisa Marie Presley is laid to rest at Graceland. (Photos: New York Times) pic.twitter.com/a0Mm0Z1YWC — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 23, 2023

Fans, admirers, and mourners from around the world gathered to pay their final respects to Elvis Presley‘s only child before she was laid to rest in a private funeral dedicated to friends and family. Former Memphis Mayor A C Wharton, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and manager Jerry Schilling, were among the famous figures who spoke at the gathering, according to CNN.

Musical performances included Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette and Jason Clark and The Tennessee Mass Choir.

Presley died at the age of 54 from a suspected cardiac arrest, January 12.