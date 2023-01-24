Adult Swim Drops ‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland After Domestic Violence Charges, Says Show ‘Will Continue’

Adult Swim, the cable channel that hosts “Rick and Morty,” announced Tuesday that it will be cutting ties with the show’s co-creator Justin Roiland after domestic violence charges against him were publicized earlier this month.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” the network wrote in a statement.

Despite Roiland’s removal, the show will continue for a seventh season.

“Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7,” the statement reads.

Roiland was the voice actor for the show’s main characters, Rick and Morty. The voice roles are expected to be recast, according to Deadline. (RELATED: ‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland Charged With Felony Domestic Violence)

The Orange County District Attorney’s office charged Roiland on Jan. 12 with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury, and another felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit, NBC News reported. Roiland pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in October 2020. A protective order was filed against him and requires he not “harass, threaten or surveil” the unidentified individual. He is also not allowed within 100 feet of the individual and was ordered to turn over any firearms in his possession or ownership, the outlet noted.

The attorney representing the “Rick & Morty” co-creator, T. Edward Welbourn, believes Roiland is innocent and the “matter is on course to be dismissed” after the District Attorney reviews all the evidence presented.

“It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been. To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence,” Welbourn said in a statement, according to Variety. “We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible.”