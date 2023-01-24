REPORT: More Signs Are Pointing Towards Aaron Rodgers Playing For New NFL Team

Holy hell, we have some major developments with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

While everybody was doing their Saturday errands (including myself) and getting prepared for the NFL Divisional Playoffs games later in the day, insider Adam Schefter appeared on ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown that morning, and dropped some interesting nuggets on us.

Some QB updates from ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown on Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/nvtC06bw0p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2023

It’s been rumored for a while now that Rodgers is eventually going to get traded by the Packers, and the two could move on from one another, but the only places we’ve seen this on has been social media. This is the first time we’ve actually seen any mainstream reporting about Rodgers potentially being traded.

Then Jan. 23, Peter King picked up the Aaron Rodgers tidbit from Schefter, and spoke about the prospects of a Rodgers trade himself in his weekly column, saying:

“Aaron Rodgers, tradee, wouldn’t be cost-prohibitive. Adam Schefter reported Saturday that a Green Bay trade of Aaron Rodgers is “a very real scenario” this off-season. Rodgers is 39. If, say, the Jets could satisfy Green Bay’s trade request, cap numbers of $15.79 million in 2023 and $32.54 million in 2024, per overthecap.com, would be reasonable.”

Then you have this gem of a tweet from Dov Kleiman:

The #Packers will want at least two 1st round picks in a trade for QB Aaron Rodgers, Peter King shares in his column. King adds that #Jets owner Woody Johnson would happily pay that price. The question remains if Rodgers even wants to play for NY. pic.twitter.com/BO7UHPpOGM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 24, 2023

Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets?

It fits the bill of the next piece of intel that hit us:

Update: The #Packers will not be trading Aaron Rodgers within the NFC Conference. They “will explore” the idea of trading the QB exclusively to the AFC, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/RJef7DGNSB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 24, 2023

And here’s one more nugget from Kleiman:

More context: Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract. The #Packers don’t need his direct permission to trade him, at least not contractually. Adding the video of the segment from SportsCenter. pic.twitter.com/XWYmFefeNS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 24, 2023

Just an incredible amount of Aaron Rodgers news that has hit us in just a few days.

You guys know how I feel about Rodgers, I view him as a backup plan if the Miami Dolphins don’t land Tom Brady, but the deeper we get into it, the more confident I feel that Brady will be in South Beach. Originally, I had Rodgers going to the Las Vegas Raiders if he didn’t get traded to Miami, but now we have the New York Jets in the picture, and after the latest intel, I could see that going down.

The Jets aren’t that bad of a team, they have talent to work with, they’re just a little dysfunctional with a quarterback who is only interested in having sex with his mom’s friends — Aaron Rodgers could potentially change that. And he’d have the bright lights of the Big Apple as his castle. It sounds like a good fit for Rodgers, honestly, but New York needs to clear up some cap space if they want to make this happen. They’re currently $2 million in the hole. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Wellness Check’: Paige Spiranac Hilariously Warns That Joe Burrow Is Out Here Stealing Girlfriends)

If this did happen though, imagine the rivalry: Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets vs. Tom Brady’s Miami Dolphins. Oh man, the glory. The Jets and Dolphins are already rivals as it is, but if you throw this into the mix?

That’s pretty epic.