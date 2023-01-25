Tommy Paul Makes Australian Open Semifinals, First Time For An American Since 2009

USA! USA! USA!
It was an America vs. America showdown in the Jan. 25 Australian Open quarter-final match between Tommy Paul (with the most Americana name ever) and Ben Shelton, guaranteeing that an American man was going to be in the semi-final round for the first time since 2009 with Andy Roddick.
In a match that saw four sets, it was Paul who advanced to the semi-final after taking out Shelton 7-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
Carrying the glory of the red, white and blue, Paul will now square off against the legendary Serbian player Novak Djokovic, who has been on a dominating stretch in the Aussie Open only losing one set so far.
We’ll worry about that when the times comes though, it’s time to celebrate!
🇺🇸 @TommyPaul1 is through to the #AO2023 semifinals 🤩
He defeats compatriot Ben Shelton 7-6(6) 6-3 5-7 6-4. @wwos • @espn • @Eurosport • @wowowtennis • #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/yPV97iIfkQ
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2023
A very special day. 💙@TommyPaul1 • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/xAOpZi6upz
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2023
This dude’s name is Tommy Paul (which is the most American name ever), he’s got a fly chick on his arms, his mom immediately flew to Australia from her job when he got to the quarter-finals, and he’s now in the semi-finals against a legend in Novak Djokovic. Mr. Paul deserves one of the biggest “USA” chants ever for all of these glorious accomplishments. (RELATED: One Single Photo From Mikayla Demaiter Has Set The Internet Completely On Fire)
My man can’t hear you! Louder!
Keep it up, Tommy! I look forward to watching you against Djokovic! Let’s take ol’ glory right into the final by beating a legend, and then win this damn thing!
We’re so close to an American winning the Australian Open — just beautiful.