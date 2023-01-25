Tommy Paul Makes Australian Open Semifinals, First Time For An American Since 2009

USA! USA! USA!

It was an America vs. America showdown in the Jan. 25 Australian Open quarter-final match between Tommy Paul (with the most Americana name ever) and Ben Shelton, guaranteeing that an American man was going to be in the semi-final round for the first time since 2009 with Andy Roddick.

In a match that saw four sets, it was Paul who advanced to the semi-final after taking out Shelton 7-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Carrying the glory of the red, white and blue, Paul will now square off against the legendary Serbian player Novak Djokovic, who has been on a dominating stretch in the Aussie Open only losing one set so far.

We’ll worry about that when the times comes though, it’s time to celebrate!

This dude's name is Tommy Paul (which is the most American name ever), he's got a fly chick on his arms, his mom immediately flew to Australia from her job when he got to the quarter-finals, and he's now in the semi-finals against a legend in Novak Djokovic. Mr. Paul deserves one of the biggest "USA" chants ever for all of these glorious accomplishments.

My man can’t hear you! Louder!

Keep it up, Tommy! I look forward to watching you against Djokovic! Let’s take ol’ glory right into the final by beating a legend, and then win this damn thing!

We’re so close to an American winning the Australian Open — just beautiful.