Uber Eats Guy Walks Right Onto Court During Loyola Chicago-Duquesne Game

I truly love how this guy didn’t give a single damn.

Being 32 years old, nothing much is new to me in sports nowadays. I’ve seen pretty much all there is in this realm (with the exception of my Miami Dolphins winning a Super Bowl), but the more we creep into this digital era where you can see, do and order whatever you want online, I have a feeling we all are about to have fresh experiences.

In fact, it’s already happening. Take last night, for example.

During the Loyola Chicago-Duquesne college basketball game on Jan. 25, with 16:30 remaining in the game, a player from Loyola Chicago had the ball near the right baseline when an Uber Eats deliveryman walked right onto the court looking for the recipient of the McDonald’s he was holding.

Officials called a timeout to usher the delivery man off the court, leaving the game’s announcers stunned.

Officials just stopped the Loyola Chicago-Duquesne game because an Uber Eats driver was delivering McDonald’s on the court:pic.twitter.com/HY4Hs8NVci — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 26, 2023

Everyone keeps asking me what happened with the door dash guy on the court at tonights game. Here was my angle. A thread… pic.twitter.com/QMY3nmw2tq — Austin Hansen (@AustinHansenTV) January 26, 2023

But things did not end there. A little later in the game, the Uber Eats guy was still searching for the rightful owner of the food, as cameras spotted him walking around the arena with a bag and drink.

he has yet to find the target of his delivery pic.twitter.com/iU1vA0Eq6b — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 26, 2023

Now that’s dedication.

Not only did my man walk on the court not giving a single damn about what anybody thought, but after he forced the referees to call a timeout and halt a college basketball game, he was still walking around the arena looking for whoever ordered the food.

Poor guy … I can actually imagine a scenario where somebody in that crowd ordered the McDonald’s (why else is this man blatantly walking on the court?), and then with the chaos that it caused, that individual then got embarrassed and decided not to pursue the food. I can totally picture a scenario like that happening. (RELATED: REPORT: NCAA Basketball Coaches Are Complaining About Recruitment Of Bronny James, LeBron Making Process About Himself)

Regardless though, I hope Uber Eats doesn’t take this guy for granted. He went all out to get his job done.

In fact, give this man a raise — what a champ.