Tom Brady Touring School In Miami Has NFL Fans Thinking He’s Headed To The Dolphins

I’m trying to tell you: Tom Brady will be a Miami Dolphin in 2023 … here’s more solid evidence for you.

Soon-to-be unrestricted free agent quarterback Tom Brady was reportedly spotted in Miami touring an elite private school for his children to potentially attend, according to Page Six.

A video that was seen by Page Six shows Brady walking with one of the administrators from the school and taking a tour of the facilities. A security guard was tailing the pair from a near distance.

At this particular prep school, tuition for high school students is about $46,700, $43,000 for kids grades 5-8, and $36,400 for grades 1-4.

Tom Brady was recently seen in Miami with his family… The Dolphins are +600 to land Brady pic.twitter.com/wxYboYRXDj — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 25, 2023

… you know what this all means, right?

TOM BRADY IS COMING TO MY MIAMI DOLPHINS!

Now I know some skeptics out there are making the argument of “well, his kids already live in Miami. He’s just being a good dad, he’s already got a foundation in Miami.”

Exactly.

I already went over this multiple times, and by the way, you can check out all of my Tom Brady offseason coverage here, here, here, here, oh, and here too, but let’s break things down once again.

Let’s not act like these Miami Dolphins rumors just came out of nowhere for the past four years, because that’s the thing, Tom Brady has been trying to join this franchise for four years in a row now. A lot of people don’t understand that the only reason he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is because it was the next closest option in Miami. Do we not remember how Brady and the Phins (as well as Sean Payton) were trying to work something out with ownership (with whom he has a great relationship, by the way) and then it ended up falling apart?

That was just last year, and things nearly got done before Brian Flores ruined it with his ridiculous lawsuit.

This isn’t just me making things up, there’s some credibility to these Brady-Dolphins connections. I blogged about it here, and it stemmed from a ProFootballTalk (NBC Sports) report.

And speaking of his kids, this is from another NBC report — NBC Boston to be exact:

Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer pegs the Miami Dolphins as a potential landing spot for Tom Brady 👀 pic.twitter.com/stgKN1lvWT — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) January 3, 2023

And then you have Adam Schefter in this video saying “personal and professional considerations” will be at play for Brady.

Some QB updates from ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown on Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/nvtC06bw0p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2023

So we’ve already covered the personal part with two out of three of his kids being in Miami. Now with the professional considerations, just look at the Miami Dolphins roster. Tom Brady will find himself in a situation where he will be led by head coach Mike McDaniel (who is absolutely fantastic), having elite weapons such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for his passing game and, having a stellar defense to back him up.

And let’s also mention the fact that the city of Miami can both be a playpen and the home of his business empire.

What other team is offering both “personal and professional considerations”?

None, with the exception of the Miami Dolphins — and everything they can offer is absolutely flashy. (RELATED: REPORT: More Signs Are Pointing Towards Aaron Rodgers Playing For New NFL Team)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used to be an option, but not only did they ruin their chances with Brady by having their talent-levels decline, but he also just looks absolutely miserable:

#Bucs recently released footage from their Week 14 game against the #49ers Tom Brady was mic’d up for a big homecoming-type of game for him in front of his friends and family. You can see him desperately trying to fire up a life-less team all game long. The end is just.. 😔 pic.twitter.com/ffzWR8kos2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 23, 2023

Take it to the bank: Tom Brady will be a Miami Dolphin in 2023.