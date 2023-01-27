13 Women File Lawsuit Accusing Janitor Of Urinating In Their Water Bottles, Infecting Them With STDs

Multiple women are suing various companies within a Texas office building after they were infected with STDs after a janitor allegedly urinated in their water bottles after hours.

Lucio Catarino Diaz was arrested and charged with aggravated felony assault in October 2022 following an alleged incident in which a female worker at a Houston Medical office building realized that the water bottle she kept on her desk smelled and tasted like urine, Fox 26 reported at the time.

After the initial incident, more women complained of the same problem throughout the building, prompting one of them to install a hidden camera on her desk, ABC 13 reported.

The civil lawsuit alleges building management didn’t notify tenants until six days after they received video that showed the janitor tainting an employee’s water bottle. https://t.co/oWoIC68Wf8 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 27, 2023



The video allegedly showed Diaz rubbing his genitalia over the mouth of the woman’s water bottle and tipping it upwards to touch the water before placing it back on her desk and resuming his cleaning duties, another report from Fox 26 stated. (RELATED: Arby’s Night Manager Allegedly Urinated In Milkshakes For Sexual Gratification)

The victim claims she sent the video to the building’s management company, but according to the woman’s legal representatives they allegedly did not contact police, nor did they inform tenants in the building until six days after they were given the video, the outlet stated.

“He was allowed to come back in, and he continued to conduct himself this way and who knows how many people picked up their water bottles during that six days and were effected by his actions,” Kimberly Spurlock, one of the victim’s lawyers, told Fox.

In all, more than 13 women have tested positive for incurable STDs since the incidents occurred. Diaz reportedly suffers from Herpes Simplex 1 Virus and admitted his actions to authorities, the outlet stated.

The women are suing the owner of the building, the management company, the maintenance company and the cleaning company that hired Diaz over the failure to act promptly when the incident was brought to their attention, Fox 26 reported.