EXCLUSIVE: New Poll Reveals What Americans Think About Critical Race Theory In Schools

Approximately 62% of American voters believe that schools should focus on math and science rather than teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT), according to a poll obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

More than three-fifths of Americans think K-12 schools need to invest more time on “standard curriculum” such as math, science and grammar, with less time spent on CRT and transgenderism, according to a poll by Summit.org and McLaughlin and Associates. Approximately 57% of voters believe teaching CRT is further dividing ethnic and racial groups amongst American youth. (RELATED: Most High School Students Say They Were Taught Critical Race Theory: POLL)

“This eye-opening poll shows that Americans are realizing the truth about Critical Race Theory curriculum–it is designed to create division and stoke racial tensions,” Pastor John Amanchukwu Sr., faculty member at Summit Ministries, said in a statement to the DCNF. “Furthermore, Americans are saying they are done with the hyper-agendized curriculum like CRT, and transgender studies–which only divide our students from each other, their parents and even reality. As we see in this poll, and at school boards across the country, everyday Americans are demanding a national recommitment to reading, writing, arithmetic, science and history. It’s time that education, not indoctrination, returns as the focus of every classroom in our nation.”

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Of those surveyed over 55 years old, 78% believe schools should focus on standard curriculum while 37% of voters under 55 think schools should focus on CRT and transgenderism in the curriculum, the poll showed. Approximately 80% of Republicans say schools should focus on math and science over CRT and transgenderism.

Across the country Republicans are making moves to ban CRT lessons from the classroom; upon taking office, Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order preventing the teaching of CRT in the classroom and prohibiting employees and students from having to attend CRT training. On Jan. 11, a group of House Republicans introduced the Curriculum Review of Teachings (CRT) Transparency Act, which would require elementary and secondary schools to upload their curriculums to a publicly accessible website.

Nationwide, 1,000 general election voters were surveyed for the poll from Dec. 9 to Dec. 14. Of those surveyed, 36% were registered Republicans, 36% were registered Democrats and 28% had another party affiliation.

