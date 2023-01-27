Australian Company To Start Selling $150 Cup Of Coffee In America

An Australian-based coffee company with locations in Portland, Oregon, and Austin, Texas, will begin selling a cup of special coffee for $150 starting in February.

Proud Mary Coffee Roasters will debut the new cup featuring a Black Jaguar Geisha coffee produced at the Hartmann family estate in Panama. The brew won first place in the 2022 Best of Panama competition, one of the most prestigious coffee competitions in the world, according to KPTV.

“We are about to drop the most life-changing coffee ever released in our cafes,” the business said in a Jan. 13 Instagram post.

According to the coffee roaster, the Geisha variety coffee bean, originally sourced from Ethiopia, is called “Black Jaguar” in reference to the process of drying the beans at a low temperature for 20 days in a dark room — hence the “black” in “Black Jaguar.”

The cup will be sold in-cafe only starting Feb. 6, but for curious coffee lovers who don’t want to cough up the change, Proud Mary is giving away one golden ticket for a free cup in a subscription presale on its website.

The company paid $2,000 for just one pound of the beans, so only 22 cups will be sold between the company’s two locations. (RELATED: Coffee Calculator Determines How Much Caffeine Fans Spend Each Year)

The coffee roaster’s $150 cup beats the 2017 “world’s most expensive cup of coffee,” another Best of Panama award-winning brew which sold for $55 each at Klatch’s Coffee in Los Angeles.

Todd Goldsworthy, the owner of Klatch’s Coffee, told the Robb Report that consumers should treat expensive coffee like fine wine.

“Sometimes those are those really really special wines, where the terroir is just right for a grape, and I want them sourced from a single vineyard,” Goldsworthy said. “For that, I’m willing to pay much more, and that’s what we’re going for with this coffee. That really high-end experience.”

Now Proud Mary Coffee Roasters is promising an even greater coffee experience with a limited supply to match.