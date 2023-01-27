Trump Unveils Plan To ‘Save’ Education From ‘Radical Left Maniacs’

Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday his plan to “save American education” from “the Radical Left maniacs” as part of his 2024 presidential campaign.

The plan, provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation, focuses on tackling cultural issues in education including critical race theory (CRT) and gender ideology. Trump proposed cutting federal funding from schools that promote “[CRT], gender ideology, or other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content onto our children,” the investigation of schools which engage in “race-based discrimination,” and keeping men out of women’s sports. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s Education Secretary Has A Plan To Stop Woke Brainwashing In Schools)

Trump also made several proposals on reforms he would make in K-12 classrooms, which include going after “Marxis[t]” content that is “hostile to Judeo-Christian teachings.” He said that Marxism resembles “an established new religion” and promised to “aggressively pursue potential violations of the establishment clause and the free exercise clause of the Constitution,” according to a video explaining the plan.

NEW VIDEO: President Trump’s Plan to Save American Education and Give Power Back to Parents pic.twitter.com/aizxaRXIM3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 26, 2023

Trump also promised to “remove the radical zealots and Marxists who have influenced the Federal Department of Education” and have them “fired and escorted from the building.” He said these employees know “who [they] are” and that President Joe Biden gave them “unchecked power.”

Other promises included the hiring of teachers who express “patriotic values” and funding for schools which adopt several reform efforts. The reforms include abolishing tenure for K-12 teachers, cutting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) funding, adopting a “parental bill of rights” to boost “curriculum transparency” and school choice and adopting a system where parents can elect school principals.

“It’s all about the parents for their children. More than anyone else, parents know what their children need. If any principal is not getting the job done, the parents should be able to fire them and select one who will,” he said.

Trump announced his presidential bid in November, making him the first candidate to publicly toss his name into the hat for the 2024 presidential election. The campaign marks his third consecutive run for the highest office.

“As the saying goes, ‘personnel is policy,’ and at the end of the day if we have pink-haired communists teaching our kids, we have a major problem,” Trump said. “When I’m president we will put parents back in charge and give them the final say. We will get back to teaching reading, writing and math … and we will give our kids the high quality, pro-American education they deserve.”

