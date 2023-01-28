Massive Demonstrations Break Out After Police Allegedly Beat, Kill Black Man In Memphis

Demonstrations are breaking out in Memphis, Tennessee after police in the city beat a black man so badly he died three days later.

Demonstrations began Friday night as Memphis police released bodycam footage of Tyre Nichols’s interaction with five police black officers, all of whom have been arrested and charged. Two additional Shelby County deputies are under investigation following the release of the footage.

The officers pulled Nichols over during a traffic stop in early January after which a “confrontation occurred.” Video footage appears to show the officers beating Nichols, injuries which reportedly sent the 29-year-old to the hospital in critical condition. Nichols died three days later.

Protesters have shut down the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge, chanting “no justice, no peace,” causing hundreds of cars to stand still for hours at a time. Some stuck in traffic are concerned that the demonstrations will cause injury or death, although they say they support the aim of the protesters. (RELATED: ‘I Feel Sorry For Them’: Tyre Nichols’ Mother Gives Gut-Wrenching Interview On CNN)

“I got two babies in the car…I mean no harm…but this right here, come on,” two women said in a video circulating on social media.

Another trucker pled with demonstrators to clear the highway saying, “look, man, holding up traffic don’t do nothing.”

WATCH: @VenturaReport joins Tucker Carlson from the ground in Memphis as the city braces for rioting over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/KOlLZfqV9O — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 28, 2023

The demonstrators began marching towards the upcoming traffic as the bodycam footage of Nichols’ interaction with police was released, chanting, “Fuck around and find out.”

Tyre Nichols’s mother, RowVaughn Wells, has called on protesters to remain peaceful following the release of the footage.

“But I want each and every one of you to protest in peace. I don’t want us burning up our cities, tearing up the streets because that’s not what my son stood for,” she said. “And if you guys are here for me and Tyre, you will protest peacefully.”